Tax evasion charges dismissed against ex-director of Christian-based youth sports group
Tax evasion charges dismissed against ex-director of Christian-based youth sports group

A judge has dismissed tax evasion charges against the 44-year-old Lincoln man who formerly led Ambassadors Basketball Academy, a nonprofit, Christian-based youth sports group.

Jered Dworak had been president and director for nearly four years before leaving in May 2018.

It was the second time a felony case brought against him by the Lancaster County Attorney's Office had been dismissed by a judge. 

The cases both involved pay. Police said board members were intended to serve in a voluntary capacity but were compensated for out-of-pocket expenses under the group's bylaws. 

Prosecutors first accused Dworak of felony theft on an allegation he had stolen $250,000 from the group. After a judge found there was no proof a crime had been committed and the case was dismissed, they charged him with eight counts of tax evasion. 

But, to prove its case, the state had to show not only that Dworak had underreported his income for the 2015 to 2018 tax years, but also that he had done it willfully, intending to break the law. 

At a plea in abatement hearing June 29 challenging the charges, his attorney, Sean Brennan, argued that it was a good-faith misunderstanding of the law, according to Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman's order earlier this month. 

McManaman ultimately found there was insufficient evidence at the preliminary hearing to bind the case over for trial. 

The sole witness at the Feb. 26 hearing in county court, Nebraska Department of Revenue Investigator Marcus Ford, said he didn't discuss his investigation with Dworak, which would have provided Dworak notice he had a legal duty to report the earnings. Then, if he had continued, it would've proved willfulness. 

But Ford didn't provide any evidence of Dworak's intent to commit the crime, the judge said.

"Furthermore," McManaman said, "the state's failure to comply with its own statutory duty to send a deficiency determination notice to the taxpayer is fatal to the tax evasion prosecution."

Following the dismissal, the case was sealed by statute. Deputy County Attorney Bruce Prenda said, as a result, he couldn't discuss it. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

