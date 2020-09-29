Tax evasion charges dismissed against ex-director of Christian-based youth sports group

A judge has dismissed tax evasion charges against the 44-year-old Lincoln man who formerly led Ambassadors Basketball Academy, a nonprofit, Christian-based youth sports group.

Jered Dworak had been president and director for nearly four years before leaving in May 2018.

It was the second time a felony case brought against him by the Lancaster County Attorney's Office had been dismissed by a judge.

The cases both involved pay. Police said board members were intended to serve in a voluntary capacity but were compensated for out-of-pocket expenses under the group's bylaws.

Prosecutors first accused Dworak of felony theft on an allegation he had stolen $250,000 from the group. After a judge found there was no proof a crime had been committed and the case was dismissed, they charged him with eight counts of tax evasion.

But, to prove its case, the state had to show not only that Dworak had underreported his income for the 2015 to 2018 tax years, but also that he had done it willfully, intending to break the law.