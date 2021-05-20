 Skip to main content
Task force found parole absconder in Lincoln with 9.4 pounds of meth, sheriff says
Task force found parole absconder in Lincoln with 9.4 pounds of meth, sheriff says

9.4 pounds of meth

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Fugitive Task Force arrested Tommy Meyer and found a backpack with $17,039 cash and 9.413 pounds of meth in a search of the car he was driving.

 Courtesy photo

A parole absconder went to jail after the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force found him Wednesday with nearly 9½ pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said investigators had gotten information that Tommy Meyer, 41, had been staying occasionally at a home in Havelock near 66th Street and Ballard Avenue and had been driving a black Chevy Impala.

Tommy Meyer

Tommy Meyer

Around 3:15 p.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted the car near 64th and Morrill Avenue and notified the task force. Investigators checked the home he was connected with and found the car parked in the backyard. 

Houchin said Meyer took off running when he saw them, but they took him into custody about a block away at 66th and Havelock. 

He said they found a freezer-sized bag of suspected methamphetamine and $900 on him. They arrested him on the warrant and for driving on a 15-year revoked license, prompting a search of the Impala that was to be towed.

Inside, Houchin said, they found several more plastic bags and a backpack with $17,039 cash and 9.4 pounds of meth.

Meyer also was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and money while violating drug laws. 

The drugs had an estimated street value of around $38,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

