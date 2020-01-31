You are the owner of this article.
Task force finds stolen, defaced guns in search of SUV on I-80 west of Lincoln
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three Illinois men Thursday morning after a search of their SUV along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln turned up two guns, one stolen and the other defaced, they say.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Kiondre Fitzgerald, 23, Deangelo Gilmore, 22, and Tydarious James, 21, all went to jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm and a defaced firearm. Fitzgerald and James also are accused of illegal possession of a firearm because they’re felons.

Wagner said an officer in the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped them for following too closely shortly before 7:30 a.m. about 5 miles west of Shoemaker’s. He said the officer smelled raw marijuana coming from their 2015 Dodge Journey and found a baggy of marijuana in one of the men’s pockets.

It led to a search of the SUV, which turned up two handguns wrapped in a T-shirt hidden in an access panel near the steering wheel, Wagner said. He said one of the guns, a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol, was reported stolen in Memphis, Tennessee. The other, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, was defaced.

