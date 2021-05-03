 Skip to main content
Task force arrested Alda man that prompted ground and air search along South Street in Lincoln
Task force arrested Alda man that prompted ground and air search along South Street in Lincoln

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force on Friday nabbed a 36-year-old Alda man who was wanted on warrants in three counties, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Tom Brookhouser said Kade Coble had been spotted in a vehicle but got out and ran at Antelope Park.

Kade Coble

Kade Coble

It happened around 10 a.m.

Brookhouser said sheriff's deputies, Lincoln police officers and U.S. Marshals flooded the area, assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol circling in a helicopter.

He said they caught Coble at 34th and Franklin streets, just north of South Street, and arrested him on the warrants and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine residue in a pipe found in his pants.

According to court records, Coble had failed to appear for a two-year jail sentence in Adams County on Feb. 12 on a drug charge. He absconded from probation in Hall County on an obstructing police charge and a three-year probation term in Merrick County on drug and weapons charges. He also had failed to appear for sentencing in March on a driving under suspension charge and failed to appear on a speeding charge in Howard County. 

