Talmage woman dies in crash southeast of Lincoln; two hurt in separate collision

A 39-year-old Talmage woman died early Monday morning when she lost control on slick roads, crossed the median and hit another pickup head-on at 176th Street and Nebraska 2.

Heidi Parrish died at the scene, said Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. The driver of the eastbound pickup, Keith Schriner, 56, of Adams, was taken to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash forced the closure of eastbound Nebraska 2 for several hours.

Parrish was driving her Chevy Silverado west on Nebraska 2 when she lost control on the slippery roads, crossed the median and collided with the eastbound Ford F250 pickup driven by Schriner, Wagner said. Parrish was not wearing a seat belt, and Schriner was, he said. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Wagner said icy roads caused 16 crashes across the county as snow began falling about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln police reported 26 crashes from midnight until shortly before 10 a.m. Sgt. Chris Vigil said he was unsure how many of those were weather-related.

It's unclear if weather conditions played a role in a crash at Nebraska 2 and 40th Street at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, where two people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Vigil said.

A 56-year-old woman was attempting to make a left turn onto 40th Street when her vehicle was hit by a westbound semi, police said. The driver of the Kia and her 16-year-old son were both taken to the hospital.

The 57-year-old male driver of the semi had a green light, Vigil said.

The city of Lincoln cautioned drivers to beware of winter driving conditions Monday morning, with streets wet from slush to partially covered. In a news release, the city said crews had been out since midnight treating arterial, bus and school routes.

