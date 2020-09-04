 Skip to main content
Taco Loco food truck employee assaulted and robbed in downtown Lincoln
Taco Loco food truck employee assaulted and robbed in downtown Lincoln

Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N

The Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N food truck

 Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N Facebook page

A Taco Loco food truck employee was assaulted by a group of people and had her cellphone taken at Melichar 66, 205 N. 9th St. Thursday, according to Lincoln police.

The 28-year-old woman left the truck to go on break when she was approached by a group of people, who assaulted her and took her phone, Officer Erin Spliker said. Witnesses told police the people got out of a vehicle before the assault.

It appeared that the assailants tried to break into the food truck that was parked outside the service station but did not gain entry, Spilker said.

The assaulted woman refused Lincoln Fire and Rescue transport and left the scene with a family member. The extent of her injuries is not known, Spilker said. The incident is under investigation.

