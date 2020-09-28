 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sydney Loofe's mom testifies at Boswell murder trial about her daughter's last days
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Sydney Loofe's mom testifies at Boswell murder trial about her daughter's last days

{{featured_button_text}}

Sydney Loofe had gone home to Neligh the weekend before she disappeared after a date, never to be seen again, her mom, Susie Loofe, testified Monday morning. 

It wasn't uncommon for her middle child, 24-year-old Sydney, to make the 2½-hour drive from Lincoln, where she worked at Menards, for a weekend visit. 

This particular weekend day, Nov. 10, 2017, Susie Loofe testified that her daughter told her she didn't think her medication for depression and anxiety was working.

Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10

Sydney Loofe's mother, Susie Loofe, sits between her daughter, MacKenzie Loofe, and Loofe's father, George, as the clerk of the court reads the guilty verdict against Aubrey Trail on Wednesday in Saline County District Court. The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict on a first-degree murder charge.

So they made a doctor's appointment for Monday. Susie rode to Lincoln with Sydney. Sydney's dad, George, followed in the truck. 

They cleaned up Sydney's apartment on Colfax Street and bought her groceries on Sunday night. Then, after the doctor's visit Monday, they picked up new meds for her before Susie and George made the trip home.

It was the last time they would see her. 

"She and I texted pretty regularly," Susie Loofe told the jury at Bailey Boswell's trial for the murder of her daughter. 

As trial begins, Bailey Boswell's attorney tells jurors the state has a 'weak case'

When she asked Sydney how she was feeling on Tuesday of that week, she said she felt a lot better, "it must be working." 

The next day, Nov. 15, her daughter, a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl, posted a selfie on Snapchat in one of the dressy shirts she liked to wear for family occasions saying: "Ready for my date."

Susie Loofe took a screenshot of the photo and asked why she didn't tell her about her date. 

Her daughter's phone got the message, but she never returned the text.

"Did you ever hear from Sydney again?" Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan asked her on direct examination. 

"No," Susie Loofe answered. 

In Sydney's name: Loofe family reflects a year after disappearance

She started to worry when her daughter didn't show up for work the next day.

Part of it was that she had been depressed. But that wasn't all of it, Susie Loofe said. It was unlike her daughter not to respond to her texts or to let work know if she couldn't come in. When Sydney's friends in Lincoln started texting, Susie Loofe started to worry more and called Lincoln police to do a wellness check. 

She and George and Sydney's younger sister met police that Friday morning at the apartment on Colfax, where her car still was sitting in the driveway and her cat left without food or water. 

Police later learned Loofe's date Nov. 15, 2017, had been with Boswell, who she had met on a dating app where Boswell had called herself Audrey. 

Her disappearance led to a manhunt for Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, who at first claimed to have nothing to do with her disappearance in a Facebook video. Trail later would tell investigators he had dismembered Loofe's body and disposed of her remains in garbage bags in ditches off rural roads, where she was found.

Sydney Loofe's mother and friends testify about their growing worry after Tinder date

He said Sydney Loofe's death was an accident during sex, but that he got rid of her body because police wouldn't believe him. 

The state alleges that Trail and Boswell were recruiting women in a plot to kill someone and had picked Loofe as their target. 

Last year, a jury convicted Trail of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded guilty to unlawful disposal of human remains. 

Boswell now is on trial on the same charges. The trial in Lexington is expected to last three weeks. 

Photos from Aubrey Trail's trial

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News