Sydney Loofe's mom testifies at Boswell murder trial about her daughter's last days

Susie Loofe took a screenshot of the photo and asked why she didn't tell her about her date.

Her daughter's phone got the message, but she never returned the text.

"Did you ever hear from Sydney again?" Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan asked her on direct examination.

"No," Susie Loofe answered.

She started to worry when her daughter didn't show up for work the next day.

Part of it was that she had been depressed. But that wasn't all of it, Susie Loofe said. It was unlike her daughter not to respond to her texts or to let work know if she couldn't come in. When Sydney's friends in Lincoln started texting, Susie Loofe started to worry more and called Lincoln police to do a wellness check.

She and George and Sydney's younger sister met police that Friday morning at the apartment on Colfax, where her car still was sitting in the driveway and her cat left without food or water.

Police later learned Loofe's date Nov. 15, 2017, had been with Boswell, who she had met on a dating app where Boswell had called herself Audrey.