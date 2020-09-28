Sydney Loofe's mom testifies at Boswell murder trial about her daughter's last days

Sydney Loofe had gone home to Neligh the weekend before she disappeared after a date, never to be seen again, her mom, Susie Loofe, testified Monday morning.
It wasn't uncommon for her middle child, 24-year-old Sydney, to make the 2½-hour drive from Lincoln, where she worked at Menards, for a weekend visit.
This particular weekend day, Nov. 10, 2017, Susie Loofe testified that her daughter told her she didn't think her medication for depression and anxiety was working.
So they made a doctor's appointment for Monday. Susie rode to Lincoln with Sydney. Sydney's dad, George, followed in the truck.
They cleaned up Sydney's apartment on Colfax Street and bought her groceries on Sunday night. Then, after the doctor's visit Monday, they picked up new meds for her before Susie and George made the trip home.
It was the last time they would see her.
"She and I texted pretty regularly," Susie Loofe told the jury at Bailey Boswell's trial for the murder of her daughter.
When she asked Sydney how she was feeling on Tuesday of that week, she said she felt a lot better, "it must be working."
The next day, Nov. 15, her daughter, a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl, posted a selfie on Snapchat in one of the dressy shirts she liked to wear for family occasions saying: "Ready for my date."
Susie Loofe took a screenshot of the photo and asked why she didn't tell her about her date.
Her daughter's phone got the message, but she never returned the text.
"Did you ever hear from Sydney again?" Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan asked her on direct examination.
"No," Susie Loofe answered.
She started to worry when her daughter didn't show up for work the next day.
Part of it was that she had been depressed. But that wasn't all of it, Susie Loofe said. It was unlike her daughter not to respond to her texts or to let work know if she couldn't come in. When Sydney's friends in Lincoln started texting, Susie Loofe started to worry more and called Lincoln police to do a wellness check.
She and George and Sydney's younger sister met police that Friday morning at the apartment on Colfax, where her car still was sitting in the driveway and her cat left without food or water.
Police later learned Loofe's date Nov. 15, 2017, had been with Boswell, who she had met on a dating app where Boswell had called herself Audrey.
Her disappearance led to a manhunt for Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, who at first claimed to have nothing to do with her disappearance in a Facebook video. Trail later would tell investigators he had dismembered Loofe's body and disposed of her remains in garbage bags in ditches off rural roads, where she was found.
He said Sydney Loofe's death was an accident during sex, but that he got rid of her body because police wouldn't believe him.
The state alleges that Trail and Boswell were recruiting women in a plot to kill someone and had picked Loofe as their target.
Last year, a jury convicted Trail of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded guilty to unlawful disposal of human remains.
Boswell now is on trial on the same charges. The trial in Lexington is expected to last three weeks.
