Sword made on History Channel show stolen out of truck in Lincoln

Monday morning started like any other weekday for Garrett Elting, a Lincoln dad and knife-maker, who has twice appeared on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire," a competition TV show that pits bladesmiths from around the world against one another.
Elting got up and started to walk his two oldest kids to Campbell Elementary School, near 21st and Superior streets, when he noticed an unusual amount of loose change scattered along the sidewalk.
It wasn't until he returned home, as his wife entered her car, that the couple realized where the change came from — and what else was missing.
Both the vehicles in the family's driveway had been rummaged through, Elting told the Journal Star on Monday afternoon.
The car, it seemed, had been ransacked, items scattered, but nothing lost.
Missing from Elting's 1997 Chevy pickup, though, was a $10,000 sword that he had built by hand on national television earlier this year, along with a tote with $4,500 worth of knives he'd made for customers of Steel Pig Forge, the knife-making business he founded with his dad in 2014.
"That's my livelihood, you know?" Elting said. "I'm a small business. This is what I do for a living; I just make knives. I support my family through this, and these guys literally — not only did they take money from me, but now I've got to redo all of those knives."
Elting is the latest victim of one of the most prevalent, successful crimes in Lincoln. In the first nine months of the year, the Lincoln Police Department fielded reports of 1,965 vehicle larcenies. As of Sept. 30, LPD had resolved 73 cases — a clearance rate of 3.7%.
Elting's truck was unlocked at the time of the break-in, he said. He had taken the sword and tote of knives to a meeting with a prospective client Sunday night, showcasing his work in an attempt to make a sale.
"If you've got a sword, you've got to show off the sword, you know?" he said.
When he arrived home after securing an order, Elting said he didn't think twice about leaving the blades in his truck.
"And then, yeah," he said. "Gone the next morning.
"I was livid."
Elting's case may be easier to solve than most car break-ins, in large part thanks to the merchandise stolen. Each one of the blades, he said, is adorned with his personal logo.
And of the thousands of car break-ins reported in Lincoln this year, Elting is assuredly the only victim to have lost a sword he forged for a History Channel show, taking second place in Season 8 of "Forged in Fire."
After filing a police report Monday morning, the 30-year-old spent much of the day spreading the word about the theft. He only has about 20 clients in the city, with most of his orders shipped elsewhere. An Elting-made knife — or a one-of-a-kind sword — ought to stick out.
"I just want to get my sword back, man," he said. "I can never recreate that sword."
