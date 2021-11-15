Sword made on History Channel show stolen out of truck in Lincoln

"That's my livelihood, you know?" Elting said. "I'm a small business. This is what I do for a living; I just make knives. I support my family through this, and these guys literally — not only did they take money from me, but now I've got to redo all of those knives."

Elting is the latest victim of one of the most prevalent, successful crimes in Lincoln. In the first nine months of the year, the Lincoln Police Department fielded reports of 1,965 vehicle larcenies. As of Sept. 30, LPD had resolved 73 cases — a clearance rate of 3.7%.

Elting's truck was unlocked at the time of the break-in, he said. He had taken the sword and tote of knives to a meeting with a prospective client Sunday night, showcasing his work in an attempt to make a sale.

"If you've got a sword, you've got to show off the sword, you know?" he said.