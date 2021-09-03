Sweeping changes promised by UNL are only a first step to culture change on campus

Commenting specifically on the syllabus statement, which has not yet been implemented nearly a year after it was recommended in the report, campus officials noted the COVID-19 pandemic required UNL leaders "to turn their attention to emergency measures relating to classroom health and safety."

"The Faculty Senate and the administration hope to quickly reach agreement on sexual misconduct language for course syllabi," the spokeswoman said in an email.

Also in the works is a formal return to campus for Voices of Hope, but what that will look like remains unclear.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Marcee Metzger, the organization's executive director, told the Journal Star she learned of the renewed partnership with the university when reports emerged of Green's announcement.

Among Metzger's biggest concerns throughout Voices of Hope's absence from campus is the availability of resources to students, she said, with most UNL offices closing at 5 p.m.

She said Voices of Hope has worked more often with campus police since Hassan Ramzah was hired as the department's chief in July 2020, but the gap in resources available overnight — when most sexual assaults occur — could be damaging.