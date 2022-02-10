 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

SWAT team deployed to arrest Lincoln man accused of shooting toward neighbor, police say

  • 0

A 27-year-old Lincoln man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after two hours of negotiations with LPD's SWAT team, which was deployed after the man is alleged to have shot at his neighbor.

Antonio Guzman had been in an ongoing argument with his 38-year-old neighbor for much of Wednesday, when the neighbor reported Guzman shot four bullets toward his van as he arrived home just before midnight, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Antonio Guzman

Guzman

The 38-year-old wasn't injured in the incident. Vigil said the men live in apartment units of a converted house near 27th and N streets.

LPD's SWAT team responded shortly after midnight Thursday and remained on scene for two hours of negations before taking Guzman into custody peacefully at around 2 a.m.

Vigil said LPD had not recovered the gun Guzman is alleged to have fired as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, but investigators did find .22 caliber ammunition in the 27-year-old's residence.

Guzman was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a weapon within city limits, vandalism and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

People are also reading…

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Lincoln man jailed after teen accuses him of years of sexual abuse, court records show
Omaha company fires employee for behavior on plane
Proposal to create public list of cops who have had credibility questioned faces heavy opposition

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby rhino has first introduction to other animals at Dutch zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News