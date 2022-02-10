SWAT team deployed to arrest Lincoln man accused of shooting toward neighbor, police say

A 27-year-old Lincoln man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after two hours of negotiations with LPD's SWAT team, which was deployed after the man is alleged to have shot at his neighbor.

Antonio Guzman had been in an ongoing argument with his 38-year-old neighbor for much of Wednesday, when the neighbor reported Guzman shot four bullets toward his van as he arrived home just before midnight, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

The 38-year-old wasn't injured in the incident. Vigil said the men live in apartment units of a converted house near 27th and N streets.

LPD's SWAT team responded shortly after midnight Thursday and remained on scene for two hours of negations before taking Guzman into custody peacefully at around 2 a.m.

Vigil said LPD had not recovered the gun Guzman is alleged to have fired as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, but investigators did find .22 caliber ammunition in the 27-year-old's residence.

Guzman was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a weapon within city limits, vandalism and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

