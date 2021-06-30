 Skip to main content
Swastika, racial slurs spray painted on parked cars in central Lincoln
Swastika, racial slurs spray painted on parked cars in central Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating after 12 cars were spray-painted sometime Monday night. Two of the cars were tagged with swastikas and racial slurs, according to police, while the other 10 were painted with random lines and shapes.

Officer Erin Spilker said the group of cars were parked in driveways and on the street in a neighborhood near 13th and B streets in central Lincoln. She said the markings appear to be random, with no clear indication that race or ethnicity played a role in which vehicles were tagged with racist symbols. 

Spilker said the tagger used red spray paint, causing around $100 in damage to each of the cars. Officers are seeking surveillance footage from the area, and an investigation is ongoing. 

