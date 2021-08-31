 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUV with loaded gun inside stolen after owner stopped to search for dog, Lincoln police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

SUV with loaded gun inside stolen after owner stopped to search for dog, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A woman who pulled her car over to chase a dog running loose near 27th and M streets on Monday night is now searching for her SUV after it was stolen from the area, according to police. 

The 26-year-old woman parked her blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, turned on her hazards and left the vehicle running as she sought the dog, which she noticed while driving in the area at around 9:30 p.m., Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

After 15 minutes of searching for the dog, the woman returned empty-handed to the area to find her SUV missing, Spilker said, along with the woman's purse, laptop, cellphone and loaded .380 handgun. 

An investigation into the theft is ongoing. 

Grand Island man dies after being struck by pickup truck; woman arrested
Lawsuit alleges Lincoln doctor left cotton ball soaked in anesthetic in during brain surgery
UNL students gather to support sexual assault survivors as additional cases emerge
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News