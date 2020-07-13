SUV rolled on side after crashing into tree at Lincoln intersection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A silver Jeep SUV rolled onto its side after it hit a tree near the intersection of 32nd and U streets at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to the accident, and the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Pratt.

The accident is under investigation, Pratt said, but alcohol may have been a factor.

A witness who lives in the area, Melodee Covert, said the vehicle struck a tree on the north side of U Street, then traveled around the block and struck a tree on the south side. She said the vehicle accelerated as it rounded the corner and did not slow as it approached the tree.

