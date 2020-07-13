You are the owner of this article.
SUV rolled on side after crashing into tree at Lincoln intersection
SUV rolled on side after crashing into tree at Lincoln intersection

Tree Jeep Collision

An SUV on its side near 32nd and U streets.

 Nick McConnell

A silver Jeep SUV rolled onto its side after it hit a tree near the intersection of 32nd and U streets at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department responded to the accident, and the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Pratt.

The accident is under investigation, Pratt said, but alcohol may have been a factor. 

A witness who lives in the area, Melodee Covert, said the vehicle struck a tree on the north side of U Street, then traveled around the block and struck a tree on the south side. She said the vehicle accelerated as it rounded the corner and did not slow as it approached the tree. 

Husker News