SUV recovered that was stolen while owner searched for dog; loaded gun still missing

The blue Hyundai SUV that was stolen from the area near 27th and M streets on Monday was recovered on Tuesday after a passerby reported seeing a car parked in a soybean field near 95th and Fletcher streets.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said a purse, laptop, cellphone and loaded .38 handgun -- all in the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe when it was stolen -- were missing from the SUV when officers found it about 6 p.m..

The car was located less than 24 hours after its owner, a 26-year-old woman, parked the SUV, turned on her hazard lights and left the vehicle running as she chased after a dog that ran across 27th Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Spilker said.

After 15 minutes of searching for the dog, the woman returned empty-handed to the area to find her SUV missing. Spilker said an investigation into the missing items is still ongoing. It's unclear whether the car was parked in the soybean field intentionally or if it got stuck there.

