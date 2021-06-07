 Skip to main content
SUV overturns, crashes into tree in crash that leaves Prague woman dead
A Prague woman died Sunday afternoon after the SUV she was driving overturned and crashed into a tree in Saunders County, according to law enforcement.

Katie Weakly, 29, was driving north on County Road 24, northwest of Weston, around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday when her GMC Envoy went off the roadway and landed in a ditch, according to a news release from the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. 

Once off the roadway, the GMC came to rest against a tree, pinning Weakly, according to the release. 

Weakly, who was SUV's only occupant, was not wearing her seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News