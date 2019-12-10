Former Nebraska football players arrested on sexual assault allegations

Former Nebraska football players Katerian Legrone and Andre Hunt were arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault reported in August and linked to a publicized university Title IX investigation.
Legrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Hunt on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, according to Lincoln police.
More information on the former players' arrests is expected Wednesday morning.
Legrone and Hunt will be in court Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a bond hearing, according to Carlos A. Monzon, who represents Hunt.
The arrests stem from an Aug. 25 incident at the players' off-campus Lincoln apartment that police have been investigating for several months.
Last week, a Title IX investigation by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln separate from the criminal investigation led to 2½-year suspensions from UNL for both student-athletes. According to the report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines," the suspensions were for allegedly violating the university's sexual misconduct policies.
The Title IX report states the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies."
Lawyers for Hunt and Legrone, both redshirt freshmen this season, told the Journal Star last week that they believed their clients had done nothing wrong.
Prosecutors "have had over four months to charge this young man. And they have not done so," Monzon said Tuesday, calling the arrests and the Title IX investigation findings "a calculated railroading of their reputation."
Added Monzon: "It is not until this all came to light by ESPN that (prosecutors) finally decided to do something about it."
Findings of sexual misconduct through the Title IX process do not require the same type of evidence that would be required to charge someone in a criminal case. Instead, results are based on a preponderance of evidence, which means the evidence weighs more heavily in favor of one side over the other.
According to the report, Hunt, Legrone and the woman involved each said Hunt and Legrone had sex with her; however, they disagreed as to whether the sex was consensual.
Hunt, of Palmdale, California, and Legrone, an Atlanta native, were indefinitely suspended from the Husker program before the team's season opener, and last week, a spokesman for the football program confirmed that both players had entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
The university set a 2½-year suspension in order to allow the woman, who is not a student-athlete, to complete her education "free from a hostile environment" with the two men, according to the report.
Monzon said Tuesday he had filed an appeal of the Title IX findings on Hunt's behalf.