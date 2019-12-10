Former Nebraska football players arrested on sexual assault allegations

Lawyers for Hunt and Legrone, both redshirt freshmen this season, told the Journal Star last week that they believed their clients had done nothing wrong.

Prosecutors "have had over four months to charge this young man. And they have not done so," Monzon said Tuesday, calling the arrests and the Title IX investigation findings "a calculated railroading of their reputation."

Added Monzon: "It is not until this all came to light by ESPN that (prosecutors) finally decided to do something about it."

Findings of sexual misconduct through the Title IX process do not require the same type of evidence that would be required to charge someone in a criminal case. Instead, results are based on a preponderance of evidence, which means the evidence weighs more heavily in favor of one side over the other.

According to the report, Hunt, Legrone and the woman involved each said Hunt and Legrone had sex with her; however, they disagreed as to whether the sex was consensual.

Hunt, of Palmdale, California, and Legrone, an Atlanta native, were indefinitely suspended from the Husker program before the team's season opener, and last week, a spokesman for the football program confirmed that both players had entered the NCAA's transfer portal.