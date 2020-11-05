Suspended Lincoln attorney gets probation for financially exploiting vulnerable woman

A Lincoln attorney whose law license was suspended after her arrest on allegations that she financially exploited a woman with developmental disabilities for whom she was a court-appointed guardian has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Christine Vanderford, 48, also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve 90 days in county jail starting May 10, unless it's later waived by the court.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte found her guilty of abuse of a vulnerable adult and not guilty of felony theft at a bench trial this summer.

At a hearing Wednesday afternoon, her attorney, Bob Creager, argued for a new trial, saying there were unresolved issues at trial, including whether a trust could be a victim or qualify as a "vulnerable adult," as the state had alleged in the case, and whether Vanderford had criminal intent.

"This is a strange statute. You exploit someone by exploiting them," Creager said.

He argued that when Vanderford wrote checks from the trust to herself, paying herself for the work she was doing for the woman, the conduct wasn't wrongful or unauthorized. She contended that the woman's father had OK'd it.