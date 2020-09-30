Suspect's teen brother accused of possessing stolen firearm used in LPD officer's death

Prosecutors this week charged the 17-year-old brother of the teen suspected of fatally shooting Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera as police closed in to arrest him.
Angel Mendoza, Felipe Vazquez's brother, is accused of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm in connection to Herrera's shooting Aug. 26 in front of 3255 Vine St.
Mendoza made his first court appearance on the charge Tuesday, where Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $100,000.
Vazquez is accused of first-degree murder, escape using force or a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the Lincoln Police Department's gang unit and the criminal division had gone to the apartment at 33rd and Vine looking for Vazquez, who was wanted for second-degree assault in connection with Edward Varejcka's stabbing death in March.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said they found Vazquez and had been negotiating to get him to come out of a locked bedroom for nearly half an hour when he and 19-year-old Orion Ross broke the front window and jumped out.
Vazquez allegedly fired three shots, hitting Herrera once. The officer died at an Omaha hospital Sept. 7.
Police arrested Ross, 19, within minutes, and Vazquez not long after that when he came out of a stranger's home in the 300 block of North 34th Street.
Near the porch, police said they found a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber handgun, which, according to court records, had been reported stolen July 12 from one of Ross' relatives.
In court records, investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they have information to believe Mendoza had possessed the gun, too. It was unclear who stole the gun.
