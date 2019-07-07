Law enforcement officials in Jefferson County on Sunday evening arrested two suspects in a possible homicide in Fairbury last week.
In an update on Facebook, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said 31-year-old Justin Crenshaw, who goes by the nickname "Crash," and 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable were arrested after a short standoff when the two barricaded themselves inside a house in Fairbury.
Sorensen said area banks were under guard earlier Sunday because authorities had information indicating the suspects were considering a bank robbery before leaving the area. The house the two suspects were found was also being searched.
He also said officials are still looking for a 2013 silver Honda with Texas license plate number CVZ4221 and the victim.
The sheriff's office said that on Thursday, an officer with the Beatrice Police Department was given information about a shooting that had occurred at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury. The officer received names of possible suspects and a description of a vehicle that was involved.
Early Saturday morning a suspected vehicle was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and the driver, 23-year-old Trey Saathoff, of Diller, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.
The vehicle was seized and investigators found evidence that confirmed the information that was given to the Beatrice police. A crime scene was also located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-422-1494.