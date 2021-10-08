Suspected Lincoln shooter arrested 13 hours after incident, police say

A Lincoln man suspected of shooting a 46-year-old man early Thursday morning was taken into custody less than 13 hours after shots were fired, according to Lincoln Police.

David Hickman Jr., 38, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault along with three other felony charges after the shooting that left Michael Nunn hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his legs, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Police responded to the area near 27th and Potter streets on a report of gunshots heard just after midnight on Thursday. Upon arrival, Spilker said officers found evidence that a gun had been fired and that someone had been shot, but no victim was at the scene.

Minutes later, Spilker said, Nunn arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Spilker said.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, sought video footage and conducted interviews before arresting Hickman for his alleged involvement in the shooting, Spilker said. The two men had been seen arguing beforehand, according to police. The nature of their relationship is unclear.