Suspected Lincoln cocaine dealer linked to at least five additional overdoses, court records show
Suspected Lincoln cocaine dealer linked to at least five additional overdoses, court records show

  • Updated
Though Lincoln police had only publicly tied a suspected cocaine dealer to one recent overdose involving a fentanyl-laced variation of the drug, new court filings indicate Brandon T. Davis supplied at least five other overdose victims with cocaine. 

Davis, who is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $1 million percentage bond, was charged Aug. 17 with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after investigators served a warrant on his northwest Lincoln townhouse. 

According to the warrant, Davis supplied cocaine to at least six people who later wound up in area hospitals after overdosing — among a group of at least 50 Lincoln residents who have overdosed in August, according to police.

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served the warrant at Davis' residence near Knox and Portia streets Aug. 16 after overdose victims identified Davis as their supplier. 

In one instance, two people who had ingested cocaine in the parking lot of a Lincoln cocktail bar Aug. 13 were found unconscious, according to the warrant written by Investigator Andrew Barksdale. One of the men identified Davis as their supplier, Barksdale wrote. 

Three days later, at about 7:45 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a house in north-central Lincoln where four people overdosed after ingesting cocaine, according to the warrant. Three of the four "immediately went down," a 33-year-old woman — the only one who wasn't immediately rendered unconscious — told police. 

That woman later identified Davis as the group's supplier, according to the warrant.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that, when mixed with illegal drugs, can cause an overdose even through amounts as small as a grain of sand.

In 2013, Davis was convicted in federal court for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture a controlled substance, Barksdale wrote. 

Davis' public defender in Lancaster County Court filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney, citing a conflict of interest, as Robert G. Hays had also been assigned to defend Vaughn Newman, a co-defendant arrested alongside Davis. Newman isn't mentioned in the search warrant. 

None of the six overdose victims have been charged with possession of a controlled substance or any other crimes, an indication of LPD's stated commitment to saving lives rather prosecuting victims amid an unprecedented spike in local overdoses. 

There have been six overdose deaths in August, police announced Friday. At least 26 of the 50 overdoses tracked in Lincoln over the last month have been tied to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

A state statute protects against criminal liability those who request medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of an overdose, as long as the reporting party remains on-scene and cooperative.

Among the signs of an overdose are constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, a limp body and pale, blue or cold skin, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Narcan, an emergency drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available for free at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St., Kohll’s Pharmacy at 27th and Vine streets and the U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

