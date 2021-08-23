Suspected Lincoln cocaine dealer linked to at least five additional overdoses, court records show

In one instance, two people who had ingested cocaine in the parking lot of a Lincoln cocktail bar Aug. 13 were found unconscious, according to the warrant written by Investigator Andrew Barksdale. One of the men identified Davis as their supplier, Barksdale wrote.

Three days later, at about 7:45 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a house in north-central Lincoln where four people overdosed after ingesting cocaine, according to the warrant. Three of the four "immediately went down," a 33-year-old woman — the only one who wasn't immediately rendered unconscious — told police.

That woman later identified Davis as the group's supplier, according to the warrant.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that, when mixed with illegal drugs, can cause an overdose even through amounts as small as a grain of sand.

In 2013, Davis was convicted in federal court for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture a controlled substance, Barksdale wrote.

Davis' public defender in Lancaster County Court filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney, citing a conflict of interest, as Robert G. Hays had also been assigned to defend Vaughn Newman, a co-defendant arrested alongside Davis. Newman isn't mentioned in the search warrant.