Suspected cocaine dealer linked to at least one Lincoln overdose arrested, police say
Suspected cocaine dealer linked to at least one Lincoln overdose arrested, police say

As drug overdoses in Lincoln soared beyond the previous five-year average with 4½ months still left in 2021, Lincoln police have arrested a man they say is responsible for supplying cocaine that led to at lest one overdose. 

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators served a search warrant near Knox and Portia streets Monday night, where an overdose victim had told police they purchased cocaine that left them hospitalized. 

In the home's basement, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found 14.5 grams of cocaine separated into three baggies, in addition to 31½ lorazepam pills, 12 oxycodone pills and about $5,500 in cash, Spilker said. 

Brandon T. Davis, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the drugs found in the basement, which police believe belonged to him. 

Vaughn Newman

Newman

Elsewhere in the home, Spilker said police found a semi-automatic rifle and a sword belonging to Vaughn Newman, a 43-year-old convicted felon who was prohibited from owning either weapon. 

Newman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Both men were taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

A third person in the home, a 57-year-old woman who had been detained while investigators served the warrant, was released without being cited, Spilker said. 

Police say they've seen 31 overdoses in the last three weeks in Lincoln

Davis' arrest comes after LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to at least nine overdoses in the hours since Sunday morning, when four people overdosed on cocaine at one house near 25th and S Street at around 9:30 a.m. All four survived the incident, Spilker said. 

Of the nine overdoses, at least eight involved cocaine, Spilker said. It's unclear how many, if any, can be connected to Davis. 

One overdose victim, a 38-year-old man who overdosed near 27th and P streets on Sunday, died. Spilker declined to say whether his death involved cocaine. 

In the three weeks leading up to Sunday, LPD recorded 31 drug overdoses  an intense spike that saw the city's overdose count surpass its 2020 total with still more than 130 days left in the year. 

Capt. Ryan Dale said police have seen cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit Oxycodone pills that all contain fentanyl. When mixed with an illegal drug, fentanyl as small as a grain of salt can cause an overdose. 

"We cannot stand by and let anyone suffer and even die by such unnecessary means," Dale said in an email. 

Police are encouraging anyone struggling with an addiction to reach out for help or anyone with loved ones struggling with addiction to find resources at the local Health Department’s Overdose Prevention page. LPD is continuing to ask anyone with information on illegal drug sales to contact police as the city is grapples with the overdose uptick. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

