Suspected cocaine dealer linked to at least one Lincoln overdose arrested, police say

A third person in the home, a 57-year-old woman who had been detained while investigators served the warrant, was released without being cited, Spilker said.

Davis' arrest comes after LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to at least nine overdoses in the hours since Sunday morning, when four people overdosed on cocaine at one house near 25th and S Street at around 9:30 a.m. All four survived the incident, Spilker said.

Of the nine overdoses, at least eight involved cocaine, Spilker said. It's unclear how many, if any, can be connected to Davis.

One overdose victim, a 38-year-old man who overdosed near 27th and P streets on Sunday, died. Spilker declined to say whether his death involved cocaine.

In the three weeks leading up to Sunday, LPD recorded 31 drug overdoses — an intense spike that saw the city's overdose count surpass its 2020 total with still more than 130 days left in the year.

Capt. Ryan Dale said police have seen cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit Oxycodone pills that all contain fentanyl. When mixed with an illegal drug, fentanyl as small as a grain of salt can cause an overdose.