Suspected arson destroys SUV, damages mobile home in Lincoln, police say

A suspected arson caused more than $12,000 in property damage at a mobile home park in Lincoln Monday afternoon, destroying an SUV and damaging a nearby trailer, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a Ford Explorer was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived to the scene near 25th and Theresa streets at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Vigil said crews quickly extinguished the flames, but not before the fire destroyed the $3,000 SUV and $8,000 worth of property inside the vehicle. The mobile home sustained an estimated $1,000 damage.

A city fire inspector determined the cause of the fire to be arson, Vigil said. He said there are no suspects in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

