Suspect wielding a hammer robs man at campsite in north Lincoln
A suspect, armed with a hammer, robbed a 35-year-old man of his belongings early Sunday morning. 

The victim was at a campsite in north Lincoln at 2:30 a.m., when he was robbed by a man wielding a hammer. The hammer was not used, but the victim perceived it to be a threat, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

The suspect took a backpack, a Bluetooth speaker, two portable chargers, men's clothing and cash.

An investigation is underway.

