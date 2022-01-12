Suspect in string of Lincoln car thefts arrested, police say

A Lincoln man who police suspect is involved in a string of local car thefts was arrested on Tuesday, two days after he first fled officers in a stolen Chevrolet pickup, according to police.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said Gabriel Kuhfahl was sitting in a running Chevy Silverado when officers approached him near 10th Street and Park Avenue Sunday morning.

The truck, Vigil said, had been reported stolen from a house near 80th and Holdrege streets last Thursday. The owner had left his garage door open and the keys in the vehicle, Vigil said.

When officers approached Kuhfahl on foot at 7 a.m. Sunday, the 27-year-old sped away from the area and struck a house near 10th and South streets, causing about $3,000 in damage, Vigil said, before fleeing again in the Silverado.

Vigil said police didn't pursue Kuhfahl any farther Sunday, returning to his residence near 10th and Park on Tuesday, where he fled on foot when officers again approached.

He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon, where officers found the 27-year-old to be in possession of keys to the Chevy, along with keys to several other vehicles and a tool used to bypass vehicle locks.