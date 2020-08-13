Suspect in string of crimes around Lincoln arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday in connection to a string of crimes over the past three weeks, including an incident last week where he slammed into an unmarked police cruiser.

It started the morning of July 27, when police took a report about a Chevrolet Silverado and 10-foot trailer containing several tools stolen near the airport. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police found it four days later, allegedly with Bryan Malone's fingerprints on it.

Then, at about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, police went to a University Place home on North 50th Street on a 63-year-old man's report that he chased off a man who had gotten into his garage where he keeps his Ford Mustang and jammed the door.

Bonkiewicz said video surveillance and fingerprints helped investigators identify the suspect as Malone.

Five days later, police spotted him and followed him to an alley near 16th and Rose streets. When investigators pulled behind his vehicle and tried to contact him in the driver’s seat, Malone put the vehicle in reverse and slammed into the unmarked police cruiser behind him, causing $5,300 damage, and sped away, Bonkiewicz said.