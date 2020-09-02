Suspect in stabbing, robbery turns himself in, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old turned himself into police Tuesday in connection with a robbery and stabbing inside a car Monday night, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said.

Exabian Vaughan went to the F Street Rec Center and was arrested in the incident that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Erin Spilker said Wednesday.

On Monday night, a 27-year-old man said he had accepted a ride from a 51-year-old man who later picked up a second man. A confrontation ensued that turned physical and the original passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

The second passenger, identified as Vaughan, reportedly held a knife to the driver's throat and demanded he drive. They stopped in the area of 11th and F streets and the driver ran. He flagged down a police officer and reported the passenger had stabbed him and taken his cellphone and keys to his vehicle, which was later located in the 1100 block of G Street.

The driver was stabbed in the arm, and the original passenger was stabbed in the head, Spilker said.

Vaughan, 27, was jailed on suspicion of robbery, second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

