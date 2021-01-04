 Skip to main content
Suspect in South Street Temple vandalism now accused of more, unrelated charges in Lincoln
Suspect in South Street Temple vandalism now accused of more, unrelated charges in Lincoln

The 21-year-old man awaiting trial for allegedly vandalizing a Lincoln synagogue with swastikas and racial epithets a year ago is in more legal hot water involving two stolen cars, a package theft and passing fake bills, police say.

Noah T. Miller had just bonded out of jail Dec. 14 on two counts of forgery for allegedly passing fake bills at a Lincoln Runza in September. That is alleged to have happened a day after he bonded out for allegedly possessing a pipe with meth residue. 

The forgery and possession cases are pending.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Dec. 18, LPD officers investigated the theft of a 2012 Honda Odyssey from the 500 block of Trail Ridge Drive. He said the suspect also stole bank cards and began using them.

He said officers used video surveillance footage to identify the suspect as Miller.

Lincoln Jewish temples give back as thanks for community response to 2020 vandalism

Then, late Saturday morning, officers took a report about the theft of a 2017 Ford Fusion in the 3100 block of North 70th Street, and a package theft late the next morning. Bonkiewicz said police found video surveillance footage and identified the stolen vehicle from the previous case, as well as Miller.

Officers searching the area spotted the stolen Ford driving near 14th and Superior streets and tried to stop it, but it sped away. They found it abandoned at Ninth and Adams streets.

Bonkiewicz said officers set up a perimeter and found Miller with the help of a police service dog in a nearby backyard. They found keys to the stolen car near him, he said.

On Jan. 15, 2020, members of the Congregation B’nai Jeshurun discovered a swastika painted on the front steps of the South Street Temple and graffiti slurs on the synagogue's wooden front doors.

Police arrest Plattsmouth man in connection to temple vandalism case

Lincoln police investigated the incident as a hate crime and arrested Miller about a month later. He faces a felony criminal mischief charge, and bonded out of jail in August.

Man accused of hate crime for Lincoln temple vandalism goes to court
Noah Miller

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

Husker News