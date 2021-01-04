Suspect in South Street Temple vandalism now accused of more, unrelated charges in Lincoln

The 21-year-old man awaiting trial for allegedly vandalizing a Lincoln synagogue with swastikas and racial epithets a year ago is in more legal hot water involving two stolen cars, a package theft and passing fake bills, police say.

Noah T. Miller had just bonded out of jail Dec. 14 on two counts of forgery for allegedly passing fake bills at a Lincoln Runza in September. That is alleged to have happened a day after he bonded out for allegedly possessing a pipe with meth residue.

The forgery and possession cases are pending.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Dec. 18, LPD officers investigated the theft of a 2012 Honda Odyssey from the 500 block of Trail Ridge Drive. He said the suspect also stole bank cards and began using them.

He said officers used video surveillance footage to identify the suspect as Miller.

Then, late Saturday morning, officers took a report about the theft of a 2017 Ford Fusion in the 3100 block of North 70th Street, and a package theft late the next morning. Bonkiewicz said police found video surveillance footage and identified the stolen vehicle from the previous case, as well as Miller.