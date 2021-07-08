Suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested, Lincoln police say

Nearly two months after a drive-by shooting near 26th and J streets caused $800 in damage to a parked van, Lincoln Police has arrested the man they say is responsible.
An 18-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a weapon and use of a weapon to commit a felony, more than seven weeks after the May 18 incident that featured a passenger shooting from the back seat of a red Chevy Traverse.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said investigators obtained video surveillance of the Chevy driving near the area at the time of the shooting, and a witness to the shooting later identified the teen as the rear-seat passenger.
Bonkiewicz said officers first tried to contact the teen during a May 25 traffic stop near 77th and A streets, but he and other passengers fled from the car. The driver of the car — where officers found two guns — was the teen's mother. Bonkiewicz said one of the guns is thought to have been used in the drive-by shooting, but investigators are still analyzing the weapons.
On June 19, the teen was involved in a car crash on Foxcroft Court in a stolen Nissan Altima. He was taken to the ICU of a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injures, Bonkiewicz said.
Before police could arrest the teen, his mother and grandma entered the ICU and rushed the 18-year-old out of the hospital and into a waiting vehicle, Bonkiewicz said, against the advice of doctors.
Finally, on Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police found the teen at a house near First and A streets and arrested him. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
The teen's grandmother was cited and released for her role in the teen's evasion of police, Bonkiewicz said. His mom was cited as a felon in possession of a gun, stemming from the May traffic stop.
Bonkiewicz said an investigation is still ongoing and the teen could face further citations related to the stolen Nissan.