Suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested, Lincoln police say

Nearly two months after a drive-by shooting near 26th and J streets caused $800 in damage to a parked van, Lincoln Police has arrested the man they say is responsible.

An 18-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a weapon and use of a weapon to commit a felony, more than seven weeks after the May 18 incident that featured a passenger shooting from the back seat of a red Chevy Traverse.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said investigators obtained video surveillance of the Chevy driving near the area at the time of the shooting, and a witness to the shooting later identified the teen as the rear-seat passenger.

Bonkiewicz said officers first tried to contact the teen during a May 25 traffic stop near 77th and A streets, but he and other passengers fled from the car. The driver of the car — where officers found two guns — was the teen's mother. Bonkiewicz said one of the guns is thought to have been used in the drive-by shooting, but investigators are still analyzing the weapons.

On June 19, the teen was involved in a car crash on Foxcroft Court in a stolen Nissan Altima. He was taken to the ICU of a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injures, Bonkiewicz said.