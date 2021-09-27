 Skip to main content
Suspect in Lincoln pawn shop burglary arrested, police say
Suspect in Lincoln pawn shop burglary arrested, police say

A 28-year-old man who was wanted on an assault warrant was found to be in possession of guns stolen last week from a local pawn shop, according to police. 

Shaka Chol was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and theft by receiving after police found him near Seventh and Superior streets on Friday, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

Shaka Chol

Chol

Chol was standing near a 2002 Toyota Camry, Spilker said, which he had borrowed from a friend. The car's owner gave police permission to search the vehicle, where they found three rifles and an Apple computer -- all missing from Pawn Express, 1921 O St., which was burglarized last week

An investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, Spilker said. 

Chol was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

