Police seek warrant for arrest of Fremont man suspected to be Lincoln beer box bank bandit

Police on Monday sought a warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old Fremont man suspected of being the armed bandit who robbed a Lincoln bank on Friday morning.
Cody A. George was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Nemaha County, Kansas.
In an affidavit for George’s arrest, Lincoln Investigator Krissa Knopik said a man, believed to be George, came up to the teller counter at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets wearing sunglasses and a bandana and holding an empty Coors Light box. When he was asked to take off his sunglasses, he pulled out a pink or purple gun and pointed it in the direction of two female employees, they later told police.
They assumed he wanted cash and put an undisclosed amount of money in the beer box, then the robber left.
Knopik said a Lincoln police captain noticed similarities in the suspect’s physical description and the gun with a teletype that had gone out a day before from the Dodge County about a Fremont man wanted for questioning for a burglary at his mother’s home there.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln police reached out to them Friday afternoon and learned that the man they were looking for, George, had been arrested two hours earlier in Nemaha County, Kansas. Someone had called the sheriff’s office there to check on a man’s welfare after seeing him slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. It was George.
Knopik said a deputy noticed cash scattered all over the vehicle. They believed he was having a medical episode and took him to the hospital in Seneca. They later arrested him on suspicion of the Fremont burglary.
When they towed his vehicle, she said, they found a pink and purple camouflage High Point .380 ACP firearm and cash that was about the same amount stolen in the Lincoln bank robbery.
Two Lincoln police investigators went to the jail at Seneca where they determined that George matched the description of the suspect from the bank’s surveillance video, Knopik said.
The Lancaster County Attorney’s office charged George on Monday with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.