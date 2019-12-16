Police seek warrant for arrest of Fremont man suspected to be Lincoln beer box bank bandit

Police on Monday sought a warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old Fremont man suspected of being the armed bandit who robbed a Lincoln bank on Friday morning.

Cody A. George was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Nemaha County, Kansas.

In an affidavit for George’s arrest, Lincoln Investigator Krissa Knopik said a man, believed to be George, came up to the teller counter at Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets wearing sunglasses and a bandana and holding an empty Coors Light box. When he was asked to take off his sunglasses, he pulled out a pink or purple gun and pointed it in the direction of two female employees, they later told police.

They assumed he wanted cash and put an undisclosed amount of money in the beer box, then the robber left.

Knopik said a Lincoln police captain noticed similarities in the suspect’s physical description and the gun with a teletype that had gone out a day before from the Dodge County about a Fremont man wanted for questioning for a burglary at his mother’s home there.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}