Suspect in Jiffy Lube burglary arrested after Lincoln police find him at courthouse
Police say they arrested a 51-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a Jiffy Lube back in December. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police had a broadcast out for Chad Svoboda and found him at the Hall of Justice around 4 p.m. and arrested him on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglar's tools.

On Dec. 13, the Jiffy Lube at 48th Street and Normal Boulevard reported a burglary that happened shortly before 7 a.m. A window pane on the garage door was broken to get inside, Spilker said.

She said security video showed the man who broke in getting out of a white Dodge Caravan with distinctive bumper stickers and a trash bag covering a window. Spilker said the man broke the window, climbed through and went into an office and pried on a safe before taking off with a Samsung tablet, a vehicle re-programmer and cash.

She said officers identified the suspect after the photos went up on Crime Stoppers.

Chad Svoboda

Chad Svoboda
