Suspect in head-on hit-and-run crash is arrested in stolen truck, sheriff says
Suspect in head-on hit-and-run crash is arrested in stolen truck, sheriff says

A 25-year-old man believed to have been at the wheel in a head-on, hit-and-run crash a week ago in Lincoln has been arrested in Cass County, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Diamend Jackson, listed as a transient, was booked into jail there on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Wagner said shortly before midnight on Aug. 7, investigators believe Jackson was westbound on U.S. 6 near 98th Street in a Ford Taurus when he struck an oncoming Mercury Mariner, seriously injuring the 54-year-old driver, and fled the scene.

On Monday, a landscaping truck was reported stolen at nearby GSK sometime over the weekend.

Wagner said the Cass County Sheriff's Office found Jackson sleeping in the 2000 F-350 Super Duty flatbed truck Thursday night.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

