Suspect in fatal Lincoln shooting charged with manslaughter, use of a firearm

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Lincoln man with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday morning that left 28-year-old Alonzo Jones dead in a Lincoln apartment complex.
Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail shortly after the shooting.
At a short hearing Wednesday afternoon, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $1 million, meaning he would need to post $100,000 to be released.
Harris said he didn't have an attorney but that his family was going to hire one, and he asked for a public defender.
Harris initially was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
If convicted as charged, he could get up to 20 years for the manslaughter charge, alleges he killed Jones upon a sudden quarrel, and up to 50 years more on the gun charge.
At about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln police were called to the apartment complex near 44th and R streets, where they found Jones with at least two gunshot wounds to the torso, according to court records.
He died at the scene.
Witnesses told police there had been a confrontation between Harris and Jones and Harris pulled out a gun and fired.
An attorney speaking on Harris' behalf characterized Jones as the aggressor.
Court records didn't include further details about the confrontation or what it was about.
Lincoln Police officers' first contact with Harris was when he turned himself in at the jail as investigators were gathering information miles away at the Tanglewood apartment complex, where a witness had identified both Harris and Jones.
Police found the gun they believe to have been used in the shooting in the vehicle Harris drove to the jail, though testing hasn't yet confirmed it.
Mercy Conner, a relative of Jones, organized a GoFundMe to help the family pay for expenses relating to Jones' funeral, which she said would happen in Michigan. In the post, Conner said Jones had a young daughter and had recently moved to Nebraska.
Jones' death marks the city's fourth known homicide victim this year.
