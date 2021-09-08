Suspect in fatal Lincoln shooting charged with manslaughter, use of a firearm

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Lincoln man with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday morning that left 28-year-old Alonzo Jones dead in a Lincoln apartment complex.

Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail shortly after the shooting.

At a short hearing Wednesday afternoon, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $1 million, meaning he would need to post $100,000 to be released.

Harris said he didn't have an attorney but that his family was going to hire one, and he asked for a public defender.

Harris initially was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

If convicted as charged, he could get up to 20 years for the manslaughter charge, alleges he killed Jones upon a sudden quarrel, and up to 50 years more on the gun charge.

At about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln police were called to the apartment complex near 44th and R streets, where they found Jones with at least two gunshot wounds to the torso, according to court records.

He died at the scene.