 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect in Eagle standoff arrested, State Patrol says
View Comments
editor's pick

Suspect in Eagle standoff arrested, State Patrol says

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force have arrested the suspect involved in an incident in Eagle earlier this week.

On Monday evening, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting that Richard Carr, 65, from Eagle was threatening a family member with a gun. Officers arrived at Carr's residence on U.S. 34 in Eagle at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the home for several hours, but officers were only able to locate Carr's cellphone and a handgun.

A warrant for Carr’s arrest was issued Tuesday morning, and the State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task force arrested Carr at his residence Thursday morning without further incident. Carr was taken to the Cass County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Seven-hour standoff in Eagle ends without suspect in custody
Witness at Boswell trial: 'I paid three psychologists to forget this incident'
Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'
19-year-old Lincoln man charged with manslaughter for July 4 shooting of friend

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

State Patrol logo 2020

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News