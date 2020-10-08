Suspect in Eagle standoff arrested, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force have arrested the suspect involved in an incident in Eagle earlier this week.

On Monday evening, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting that Richard Carr, 65, from Eagle was threatening a family member with a gun. Officers arrived at Carr's residence on U.S. 34 in Eagle at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the home for several hours, but officers were only able to locate Carr's cellphone and a handgun.

A warrant for Carr’s arrest was issued Tuesday morning, and the State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task force arrested Carr at his residence Thursday morning without further incident. Carr was taken to the Cass County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

