Suspect in custody in Lincoln homicide, police say
  • Updated
Homicide, 10.18

Lincoln police officers stand behind their van as they do a scan of the crime scene Monday at 26th and Vine streets. LPD said a man was killed there and a suspect was in custody.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

A 29-year-old man died Monday in what Lincoln Police are calling a homicide.

The death occurred in the 2600 block of Vine Street at about 3:10 p.m., according to a release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing danger. The release said police were working to notify the dead man's relatives.

Crime scene investigators were processing the scene for forensic and digital evidence Monday evening and will conduct interviews to establish a timeline.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The police said they will provide updated information during a Tuesday briefing at 9:30 a.m.

Husker News