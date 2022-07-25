Suspect in Branched Oak Lake killing was released from prison in March, records show

The 22-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly shot and killed a 42-year-old man at the Branched Oak Lake marina last week was a parolee less than four months removed from a three-year stint at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to prisons system records.

Taban Rik departed the facility, where he had been incarcerated since April 2019 on two felony convictions, on March 29.

One hundred and twelve days later, police say, he walked aboard a boat docked at the marina and fired two rounds into Benjamin J. Case, who was pronounced dead at the scene at about 11:30 p.m. July 19.

The Lancaster County Sheriff Office announced Rik's arrest in a news release Sunday. Deputies took Rik into custody without incident Saturday evening near 26th and O streets in Lincoln, the sheriff's office said.

He was booked at the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats.

Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday said investigators had obtained a search warrant for Rik's vehicle, which he expected to be served Monday or Tuesday.

Even with a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office has maintained the investigation into Case's death remains active, sharing few details.

Wagner declined to disclose a suspected motive, nor details of the events that led to Rik's arrest. Asked how his office determined Rik is allegedly responsible for Case's death, Wagner said "it's our job."

"The investigators told me less is better," the sheriff said Monday. "So I don't want to spill any of the beans or divulge any of the information that might hinder additional (work on the investigation)."

At a news conference announcing Case's death last week, Wagner said deputies were dispatched to the lake, about 20 miles northwest of Lincoln, after a man walked onto Case's boat and fired two rounds.

Case and four friends were inside the boat's cabin when they felt the man walk onto the boat's deck, Wagner said. Case opened the cabin door and was immediately shot twice with a handgun, the sheriff said. No one else was injured or shot at.

Last week, Wagner repeatedly said that the shooting appeared to be targeted, emphasizing that lake-goers and area residents did not have cause for panic. But questions about Rik's alleged motive still hang over the investigation.

He has not been formally charged with a crime. He is being held without bond until Tuesday afternoon, when he's scheduled to make his initial court appearance.

Rik has twice been convicted of felonies in Nebraska, both coming in 2019 and culminating in his three-year stint at the Tecumseh prison.

Prosecutors charged Rik in August 2018 with robbery and burglary for his role in a string of armed robberies in Lincoln. He was charged again in December 2018 for a separate burglary in the city, according to court records.

He pleaded no contest to lesser charges in both cases. He was sentenced in April 2019 to two years in prison for the robbery case and another three years for the burglary, with the sentences to be served consecutively, according to court filings. He was given credit for 191 days served.

Rik appealed his convictions — despite his no-contest plea — less than two weeks into his prison term. An appellate court upheld the lower court's ruling in December 2019.

He remained under post-release supervision until his arrest Saturday.