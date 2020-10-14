Suspect dies after crashing stolen semi while being pursued by trooper, State Patrol says

A person suspected of fleeing a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in a stolen semi died after crashing into another truck east of Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

The name of the driver, who State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said died at the scene, has not been released.

After receiving reports of a stolen semi heading east out of Lincoln on Van Dorn Street, a trooper found the vehicle near 112th and Van Dorn streets. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the semi sped away at 80 mph, according to a news release.

Thomas said the semi failed to stop at a stop sign at 148th Street, where it crashed into another semi. The trooper said the driver of the other semi was uninjured.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has been asked to investigate the crash, Thomas said.

