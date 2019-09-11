{{featured_button_text}}

An Omaha man accused of involvement in the July killing of a Lincoln woman in her home has been brought back to Nebraska from Independence, Missouri, to face charges.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies transported Charles E. Gresham III, 19, from a jail there Tuesday. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in the fatal shooting of Audrea Craig following a break-in at her home near 26th and South streets in the early morning hours of July 24.

Police have said they believe Gresham and his brother, 26-year-old Martae Green, kicked in the front door of the home, entered carrying handguns and with their faces covered and tried to rob Craig, 34.

At some point, there was a struggle, and Craig managed to arm herself with a 9mm handgun. She fired at Green, hitting him in the pelvis. Craig was shot twice in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while Green died a short time later after being dropped off outside the ER at Bryan West Campus about a mile away.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Three others, Rubin J. Thomas, 28; Jesse T. Foster, 21; and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 25, each are accused of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree murder for their alleged involvement in the plot.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments