Suspect at large after domestic assault in south Lincoln

The suspect in a domestic assault is at large after officers' attempts to detain the man early Wednesday morning were unsuccessful, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Duane Winkler said a woman told police she was choked to the point of unconsciousness by a former intimate partner near 38th Street and Pine Lake Road at about 2:46 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene and remained there for more than six hours, briefly closing the stretch of Pine Lake Road between 34th and 40th streets.

Winkler said the department isn't yet identifying the suspect, citing the active investigation. No warrants have been issued for the suspect's arrest.

There is not an ongoing threat to the general public, Winkler said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.