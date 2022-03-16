 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Suspect at large after domestic assault in south Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

The suspect in a domestic assault is at large after officers' attempts to detain the man early Wednesday morning were unsuccessful, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Duane Winkler said a woman told police she was choked to the point of unconsciousness by a former intimate partner near 38th Street and Pine Lake Road at about 2:46 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the scene and remained there for more than six hours, briefly closing the stretch of Pine Lake Road between 34th and 40th streets.

Winkler said the department isn't yet identifying the suspect, citing the active investigation. No warrants have been issued for the suspect's arrest.

There is not an ongoing threat to the general public, Winkler said.

Witness says Vazquez told her if they came for him he would 'shoot at police or try to kill them'
One hospitalized after fire at Lincoln fourplex
18-year-old Omahan to be charged with manslaughter in death of Ralston High senior
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Proto-humans likely used their hands rather than grunts to communicate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News