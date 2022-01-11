 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect arrested in US 77 crash in Lincoln that killed pedestrian
Suspect arrested in US 77 crash in Lincoln that killed pedestrian

A 21-year-old Lincoln man who police say struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 77 in October was arrested Friday.

Oscar Cortez was on his way to work at 6:50 a.m. Oct. 20 as he drove south on the highway near Rosa Parks Way, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Oscar Cortez

Cortez

Timothy Beem, the 56-year-old who was struck and killed, was walking east across the highway after removing debris from the road, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Cortez, who initially stopped and waited as a bystander attended to Beem, ultimately left for work. He returned to the scene with a supervisor at 8 a.m.

Cortez's car, a 2006 Infiniti G35, had front-end damage consistent with a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

He was arrested Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. 

In his initial court appearance Monday, Judge Joseph Dalton set Cortez's percentage bond at $20,000. He paid $2,000 to be released. 

