Suspect arrested in October crash that left Lincoln man in ICU

That's when Tucker collided with the back of the Buick, forcing the vehicle across the center lane and into a light pole on the north side of the roadway, according to the crash report. The Jeep came to rest against a tree south of Old Cheney.

Tucker, Gulbrandson and Jarecke were all transported by ambulance to Bryan West Campus, where Gulbrandson was treated and released while Tucker and Jarecke, 33, remained hospitalized.

First responders noted an odor of alcohol emitting from Tucker, whose blood draw was later the subject of a warrant after he refused to provide a sample voluntarily, according to the search affidavit filed in Lancaster County District Court.

As investigators awaited test results, Jarecke, whose injuries were considered life-threatening at the time of the crash, fought to survive, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his friends and family.