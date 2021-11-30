 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in October crash that left Lincoln man in ICU
Suspect arrested in October crash that left Lincoln man in ICU

  Updated
A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail more than a month after he is alleged to have drunkenly crashed his Jeep Cherokee into the back of a 2017 Buick near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road, initially hospitalizing three people

Travis Tucker on Monday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury — a felony charge that comes as one man injured in the crash is still recovering, released from rehab only a week before Tucker was jailed.

Investigators had to obtain a warrant to have Tucker's blood tested for alcohol after he refused to voluntarily submit to a test when the crash occurred. 

Both vehicles — Tucker's Jeep and the Buick Encore occupied by Natasha Gulbrandson and her fiance, Nick Jarecke — had just passed 27th Street while heading east on Old Cheney at around 2:20 a.m. Oct. 17, according to a state investigator's crash report. 

That's when Tucker collided with the back of the Buick, forcing the vehicle across the center lane and into a light pole on the north side of the roadway, according to the crash report. The Jeep came to rest against a tree south of Old Cheney.

Tucker, Gulbrandson and Jarecke were all transported by ambulance to Bryan West Campus, where Gulbrandson was treated and released while Tucker and Jarecke, 33, remained hospitalized. 

First responders noted an odor of alcohol emitting from Tucker, whose blood draw was later the subject of a warrant after he refused to provide a sample voluntarily, according to the search affidavit filed in Lancaster County District Court.  

As investigators awaited test results, Jarecke, whose injuries were considered life-threatening at the time of the crash, fought to survive, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his friends and family. 

Jarecke suffered a fractured spine that required surgery and was "intubated, heavily sedated and unable to speak," in the initial days after the crash, according to his family's updates on the page. 

By last week, the 33-year-old was released from inpatient rehab and had visited the Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews who pulled him from the Buick on Oct. 17. The fundraising campaign has raised more than $35,000 toward his recovery. 

Tucker on Monday was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Travis Tucker

Travis Tucker

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

