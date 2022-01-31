Suspect arrested in Lincoln theft of 'Forged in Fire' sword, other weapons

More than two months after a group of thieves stole a $10,000 sword, a box of custom knives and several firearms from a pickup in Lincoln, one suspect has been arrested.
Police connected Bradley Dennis, 18, to the theft after they found his fingerprints on Powerade bottles left in the 2000 block of Ranger Circle in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
Garrett Elting, a Lincoln knife maker who has twice appeared on the History Channel's competition TV show "Forged in Fire," reported about $17,000 worth of weapons were stolen from his 1997 Chevrolet that morning.
Missing from Elting's pickup was the $10,000 sword that he had built by hand on national television last year, along with a tote with $4,500 worth of knives he'd made for customers of Steel Pig Forge, the knife-making business he founded with his dad in 2014.
People are also reading…
Five guns -- including two rifles and three handguns, one of which was found nearby -- had also been taken from the truck, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
LPD first connected Dennis to the thefts Dec. 8, when his fingerprints were found to match those on the Powerade bottle, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
That same day, an informant told police Dennis had stolen the weapons and given the sword to another teen in Lincoln, according to the affidavit. The informant later said Dennis had sold most of the weapons taken from Elting's truck.
Dennis, who was serving time at the Lancaster County jail on two previous county court sentences, was contacted there Sunday and arrested for felony theft by unlawful taking.
In an interview, he denied any involvement in the thefts and told police he was being set up, according to the affidavit.
Dennis remains at the Lancaster County jail.
Elting was ticketed in November for leaving the firearms unattended in his vehicle, according to court filings. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and $49 in court costs earlier this month.
It's unclear if any of the weapons — save for the one handgun found in the same block of the theft in November — have been recovered.
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
48th to 56th
All Around the City
Annnnd … Cut!
Beats & Bose from Best Buy
BKE LNK
Brace Yourself
Catalytic Converter Diverter
Chev-illac
Cutting Off the Cats
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dodge Avenger
Doughnuts
Forged
Gas Guzzler
Gas-N-Go
Graffiti guys
Headphone Haul-Out
Hy-Vee Heist
iTake iPhone
Missing - Metachomp and Magnabuzz
Orange Shoes
Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink
Retail Run
Three-Wheeler
Unauthorized Charges
Unauthorized Use
U-Need-To-Stop-Sir
Union Bank, You Can Trust
Weld Done
Workout Woes
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley