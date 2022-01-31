Suspect arrested in Lincoln theft of 'Forged in Fire' sword, other weapons

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than two months after a group of thieves stole a $10,000 sword, a box of custom knives and several firearms from a pickup in Lincoln, one suspect has been arrested. 

Police connected Bradley Dennis, 18, to the theft after they found his fingerprints on Powerade bottles left in the 2000 block of Ranger Circle in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.

Bradley Dennis

Dennis

Garrett Elting, a Lincoln knife maker who has twice appeared on the History Channel's competition TV show "Forged in Fire," reported about $17,000 worth of weapons were stolen from his 1997 Chevrolet that morning. 

Missing from Elting's pickup was the $10,000 sword that he had built by hand on national television last year, along with a tote with $4,500 worth of knives he'd made for customers of Steel Pig Forge, the knife-making business he founded with his dad in 2014.

Five guns -- including two rifles and three handguns, one of which was found nearby -- had also been taken from the truck, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

LPD first connected Dennis to the thefts Dec. 8, when his fingerprints were found to match those on the Powerade bottle, according to the affidavit for his arrest. 

That same day, an informant told police Dennis had stolen the weapons and given the sword to another teen in Lincoln, according to the affidavit. The informant later said Dennis had sold most of the weapons taken from Elting's truck. 

Dennis, who was serving time at the Lancaster County jail on two previous county court sentences, was contacted there Sunday and arrested for felony theft by unlawful taking. 

In an interview, he denied any involvement in the thefts and told police he was being set up, according to the affidavit. 

Dennis remains at the Lancaster County jail. 

Elting was ticketed in November for leaving the firearms unattended in his vehicle, according to court filings. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and $49 in court costs earlier this month. 

It's unclear if any of the weapons — save for the one handgun found in the same block of the theft in November — have been recovered. 

Lincoln teen shot in foot in Bennet, sheriff says
Lincoln man threatened fiancé's son with sword, police say
Drivers identified in Lincoln crash that hospitalized motorcyclist

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

