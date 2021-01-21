Suspect accused of Omaha killing was released from Lincoln prison 7 days earlier

Seven days after his release from a state prison in Lincoln, a 32-year-old man is back after allegedly violating his release by fatally shooting a man at an Omaha motel.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff released Lawrence Bolden on Jan. 11, despite the fact that he was facing disciplinary action that could have meant lost good-time credit or even new felony charges after a search of his room at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Dec. 30 allegedly turned up contraband.

Staff were said to have found under his mattress a phone charger, an "I owe you" note with lists of monikers and numbers, and what was described as a "significant amount" of methamphetamine hidden in the folds of a bandana on a shelf in his locker.

But Bolden's disciplinary hearing was set for Jan. 12, a day after his release. When he didn't show up for it, the disciplinary charges were dismissed.

Six days later, shortly before 4:30 a.m., Omaha Police were called to the Motel 6 near 108th and L streets on a report of gunfire and found 38-year-old Andrew G. Brown shot.

Rescue workers took him to an Omaha hospital, where he died.