Suspect accused of Omaha killing was released from Lincoln prison 7 days earlier

Seven days after his release from a state prison in Lincoln, a 32-year-old man is back after allegedly violating his release by fatally shooting a man at an Omaha motel.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff released Lawrence Bolden on Jan. 11, despite the fact that he was facing disciplinary action that could have meant lost good-time credit or even new felony charges after a search of his room at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Dec. 30 allegedly turned up contraband.
Staff were said to have found under his mattress a phone charger, an "I owe you" note with lists of monikers and numbers, and what was described as a "significant amount" of methamphetamine hidden in the folds of a bandana on a shelf in his locker.
But Bolden's disciplinary hearing was set for Jan. 12, a day after his release. When he didn't show up for it, the disciplinary charges were dismissed.
Six days later, shortly before 4:30 a.m., Omaha Police were called to the Motel 6 near 108th and L streets on a report of gunfire and found 38-year-old Andrew G. Brown shot.
Rescue workers took him to an Omaha hospital, where he died.
A manager at the motel Monday told an Omaha World-Herald reporter that the overnight clerk had heard two men who were staying at the motel get into an argument near a back door over who owned a puppy, before hearing a gunshot.
Later that day, Omaha Police investigators took Bolden into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder and gun charges.
From the Douglas County Jail, he was taken back to the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln on allegations he had violated his post-release supervision.
Asked about Bolden's disciplinary hearing being set after his release and whether that followed prison procedures, Laura Strimple, a Corrections Department spokeswoman, said the disciplinary hearing process was followed.
She said Bolden was moved to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center when the contraband was discovered, and his hearing was continued when he was placed on quarantine status while housed with inmates entering the state's prison system for the first time.
While he was still under quarantine, he was discharged to post-release supervision.
"An investigation into the discovery of the contraband is being handled by NDCS investigators. Once completed, the case will be referred for prosecution," Strimple said.
