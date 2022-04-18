Supreme Court upholds decision but calls Lincoln judge's comments 'ill-advised'

The Nebraska Supreme Court described a Lincoln judge's on-the-record comments as "ill-advised" Friday but upheld her decision to deny a man's request to set aside a three-decades-old misdemeanor conviction.

Mark Brunsen, of Lincoln, served four months in jail for theft by receiving a stolen item for being caught with others in a stolen car in 1988.

In 2020, with the help of a pro bono program at the University of Nebraska College of Law, he sought to have the conviction set aside so he could get a transportation worker card from TSA and Homeland Security, which would allow him to take shipping containers in and out of railyards, and a HazMat safety permit so he could haul for local co-ops, according to the opinion.

At a hearing last year, Brunsen, a truck driver, said he wanted "to continue on the successful path that I've gotten on now and be judged on my character and my merits instead of my past criminal history and offenses."

Justice John Freudenberg said Brunsen’s criminal history showed numerous prior convictions, beginning when he was a teenager, that generally involved nonviolent misdemeanor crimes of dishonesty and continued until he approached his 40s.

Several had been set aside in 2020. And the state supported setting aside the 1988 conviction, too.

But Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret expressed concerns that if she granted the set aside his record would be "wiped clean" so that employers checking his record no longer would see the crime.

Then, she hypothesized about bad publicity she would face if Brunsen "goes out and does something really stupid," alluding to the Oklahoma City bombing.

"Is this really, you know, a good person to take a risk on?" the judge said.

The state clarified that Brunsen's record still would reflect the convictions.

Attorney Ryan Sullivan, of UNL's Civil Clinical Law Program, said of the 200 clients he had worked with through the "Clean Slate Program," Brunsen was one of the best candidates. And it had been 32 years since the crime.

Maret questioned whether it was a good use of tax dollars.

In an order later, she overruled the motion, and Brunsen appealed.

Freudenberg said Brunsen's attorney argued that the district court impermissibly relied on a "fear of personal backlash from the press" and a biased belief that the "Clean Slate Program was a misuse of taxpayer money" and had made an unwarranted comparison of Brunsen to a violent mass murderer.

The justice said while some of the judge’s commentary was "ill-advised," it was made in the context of Brunsen's lengthy criminal record. The court’s obligation "was to independently consider the petition before it, and the record shows it did so," he said.

As for Maret's discussion of the Oklahoma City bombing, Freudenberg said: "While we discourage such colorful hypothesizing, the court was making the point that it felt a serious and independent responsibility to evaluate whether granting Brunsen’s set aside of his conviction was consistent with the public welfare, which was in doubt due to an extensive criminal history."

And the court upheld the decision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

