Supreme Court upholds 10-year sentence for man's repeated protection order violations

The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed a 37-year-old Scottsbluff man's 10-year sentence for repeated violations of one protection order that led to 21 convictions.

Timothy Becker wasn't saying he didn't do it. The calls from the jail were recorded. He pleaded no contest in a deal where prosecutors reduced the counts -- originally filed as felonies because he had a prior conviction for doing the same thing -- to misdemeanors.

A protection order had been entered against Becker on Oct. 19, 2017, prohibiting him from calling or otherwise communicating with the victim. But, while he was in the Scotts Bluff County jail, records showed he called her more than 300 times.

She answered more than half of them.

On July 31, 2018, Scotts Bluff County Judge James Worden sentenced Becker to imprisonment for 180 days for each of the 21 convictions to be served back to back, for a total of 10 years and 130 days.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a decision Friday, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, writing for the court, said Worden had taken into consideration the victim impact statement, Becker's criminal history, public safety and the need for punishment.