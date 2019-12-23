Supreme Court upholds 10-year sentence for man's repeated protection order violations

The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed a 37-year-old Scottsbluff man's 10-year sentence for repeated violations of one protection order that led to 21 convictions.
Timothy Becker wasn't saying he didn't do it. The calls from the jail were recorded. He pleaded no contest in a deal where prosecutors reduced the counts -- originally filed as felonies because he had a prior conviction for doing the same thing -- to misdemeanors.
A protection order had been entered against Becker on Oct. 19, 2017, prohibiting him from calling or otherwise communicating with the victim. But, while he was in the Scotts Bluff County jail, records showed he called her more than 300 times.
She answered more than half of them.
On July 31, 2018, Scotts Bluff County Judge James Worden sentenced Becker to imprisonment for 180 days for each of the 21 convictions to be served back to back, for a total of 10 years and 130 days.
You have free articles remaining.
In a decision Friday, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, writing for the court, said Worden had taken into consideration the victim impact statement, Becker's criminal history, public safety and the need for punishment.
"The county court further stated that it considered Becker’s comments at the sentencing hearing, which 'very much went to blame other people rather than to take personal responsibility and make any promises not to do that in the future,'" she wrote.
Becker appealed to District Judge Andrea Miller, who affirmed it last year. Then, he appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
His attorney, Scotts Bluff County Public Defender Bernard Straetker, argued the sentences were excessive; disproportionate to the crimes because they were calls from jail that the victim didn't have to answer; and invalid because the judge didn't announce in court where Becker was to serve the sentences: at the county jail or prison.
The Supreme Court said, by statute, the county jail was the only place he could serve the sentences because he was convicted of misdemeanors.
As for the excessive sentence argument, Miller-Lerman said each sentence is considered separately, not cumulatively, to determine whether it is cruel and unusual punishment. In Becker's case, each term was well within the statutory limits, she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger