The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday suspended Lincoln attorney Bradley Sipp from practicing law for nine months involving his representation of four clients between 2019 and 2021.
Sipp had admitted to violating four of the Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct but took exception to the nine-month sanction recommended by the referee.
In its decision, the court agreed with the recommended nine-month suspension, followed by nine months' monitored probation, saying the record showed multiple instances in which he "neglected matters entrusted to him by clients."
The charges also alleged he failed to communicate with clients, to timely respond to the Counsel for Discipline, and to deposit "advance fees" paid to him by clients into a trust account.
Sipp admitted all but the last, arguing that he earned the initial-fee deposit upon receipt under the fee agreement.
The referee disagreed, but at the same time acknowledged a number of mitigating factors, including that Sipp had no prior disciplinary sanctions, ultimately cooperated with the Counsel for Discipline and admitted his misconduct and refunded the fee deposits of three of the four clients.
Sipp has been practicing law in Nebraska since 2008.
What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Lincoln Journal Star.
Two Lincoln men have been sentenced to federal prison time for their part in a gang conspiracy involving guns and the recorded sexual assault of two teenagers.
A Lancaster County Judge sent a Texas man to prison Thursday after prosecutors described manipulation that amounted to "brainwashing" before and after the man filmed sex with a Lincoln teen.
Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced Timothy McPeak to eight to 10 years in prison for what she called a serious matter where someone lost their life.
A train collided with the metal pieces Tuesday night and rocked back and forth, nearly derailing, according to the sheriff's office.
A 63-year-old man told police he didn't see the teen in time to brake, police said a crash report detailing the incident.
Firefighters pronounced Shirley Alber dead at the scene after they found her in her smoke-engulfed home in rural Cairo on Tuesday, the State Fire Marshal Agency said.
Tyler Foster received a 12-month sentence and with credit for good time will have to serve roughly six months.
The Omaha City Council finalized a $275,000 settlement Tuesday with a former Omaha firefighter who alleged discrimination and harassment based on her race and gender.
The jury Wednesday found Brian Adams Sr., 52, guilty of second-degree murder, rather than first-degree murder, as the state had alleged. He now is set for sentencing in June.
Pilots with the State Patrol took flight in the agency's helicopter to help police track the stolen car, and a trooper later deployed stop sticks on the Chevy, police said.
An Omaha woman accused of killing a security guard during a weekend altercation was denied bail Tuesday.
Police believe the elder Kruger picked a fight with his son after Joseph Kruger "scolded a child" at the family gathering Sunday evening, police said in court filings.
Jason Jones on Monday waived his right to appear in person for a May 22 arraignment and instead asked the court to enter written pleas of not guilty.
The 57-year-old man crashed into a westbound Ford Focus, forcing the sedan to flip and roll into a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.
A 25-year-old man from Fresno, California, has been arrested following a fatal crash in Sidney on Friday.
Three teenage boys from Blair have been charged as adults in connection with an alleged sexual assault that was later distributed on video.
The bill, which has Republican and Democrat co-sponsors, aims to help the program help more people.
The program is meant to help survivors of violent crimes pay for things like hospital bills and funerals. But Nebraska’s program helps a fraction of victims compared to its neighbors.
The 25-year-old headbutted the girl and started lunging toward additional students as a teacher intervened, police said in court filings.
The employee followed the robbery suspect out of the store and reached into his vehicle when the suspect shot him with a pellet gun, police said.
"'It was either him or me,'" defense attorney Jon Braaten told the jury of Brian Adams' own words to Lincoln police within hours of Trevious Clark's death.
Omaha police arrested a woman on suspicion of second-degree murder Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in the Capitol District.
Police say injuries to the child were consistent with severe child abuse.
A 2016 Kia Rio and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata were both found on fire on opposite ends of the city this weekend. Police suspect arson in both cases.
No one was injured in the fire, which started at around 2:30 a.m. Monday and engulfed the house at 2910 N.W. Eighth St., according to fire officials.
"I can't imagine what they're feeling right now," the police chief said. "The loss of a husband and the arrest of a stepson. Our hearts go out to them."
An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Wednesday to 45 to 65 years in prison for his role in the 2021 double homicide of Jia'Quan Williams and Ja'Vondre' McIntosh.
George Medina's conviction on one count of domestic violence was not the only reason he resigned in lieu of termination from the Schuyler Police Department, Chief Robert Farber said.
After being shot by police in Lincoln on Monday, Chace Abney, 35, died of his injuries on Saturday.
This year, the board’s five members have appeared together at hearings twice as often as they did in 2021, according to a Flatwater Free Press analysis.
Days before the case was set to go to trial, Sarpy County prosecutors dismissed all charges, including first-degree murder, against a man accused of a 2019 Bellevue homicide.
A Lincoln man accused of taking contracts to build fences in the Beatrice area but failing to do the work entered pleas Thursday to 10 criminal charges.
A former Fremont police officer who resigned while under investigation in 2019 has resigned from the Ashland police department because of another investigation.
The 49-year-old Lincoln man who died Thursday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound amid an hourslong standoff with police was supposed to be barred from possessing the gun he used to shoot himself.
Police believe that many of the 72 rounds recovered in April's shootout were fired by gang members with ties to Omaha and Clarksdale, Mississippi, according to court filings.
"He knew what he did was awful. ... He tried to cover up his heinous crime," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said of Joshua Larsen.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin told police he looked down for a "split second" to change his radio station when he crashed into the girl, according to the crash report.
Police are searching for a 22-year-old Council Bluffs man in connection with the shooting. Police say he was seen leaving in a 1988 green Jeep Cherokee with Iowa plate NAM032.