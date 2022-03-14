Supreme Court says Morfeld can run for Lancaster County attorney

State Sen. Adam Morfeld is qualified to run for Lancaster County attorney, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Monday.

“Based on the plain and ordinary meaning of “practiced law” and “actively,” we conclude that Morfeld’s routine activities with Civic Nebraska fall within the meaning of “practiced law actively” and that he has engaged in such activities for the relevant 2-year period,” the opinion said.

That means Morfeld, a Democrat, will be on the May 10 primary ballot.

The high court affirmed the ruling by Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman, who disagreed with arguments of the state and Lancaster County GOP.

The case began when the GOP filed an objection to Morfeld’s candidacy with the Lancaster County Election Commissioner alleging he didn’t meet the qualifications set out in state law that he had practiced law “actively” for at least the past two years.

The election commissioner denied the objection, the GOP appealed to Lancaster County District Court and McManaman denied the appeal, finding that Morfeld did meet the qualifications.

At issue was whether Morfeld’s work as executive director of his nonprofit Civic Nebraska, as co-chair of a group trying to get the medical marijuana issue on the ballot and as a member of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee fit the requirement in state law.

Morfeld’s attorney argued that it should be liberally defined — one of his definitions came from the dictionary — and that the GOP couldn’t overcome the high bar set to remove someone from the ballot.

GOP Attorney David Lopez said the court should look to attorney practice and bar admission rules enacted by the court, which lists various ways attorneys are “substantially engaged in the practice of law.” He argued none of those applied to Morfeld.

In a decision signed by five of the justices, the high court noted that the court’s attention is focused on qualifications to be placed on the ballot.

“Ultimately the electors of Lancaster County are charged with determining whether a candidate’s experience is meaningful and worthy of support,” the opinion said.

Chief Justice Mike Heavican, and justices Stephanie Stacy and Jonathan Papik did not participate.

Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon, a Republican and longtime deputy county attorney appointed to replace Joe Kelly when he became U.S. Attorney for Nebraska. Condon ran unopposed in 2018.

