Supreme Court overturns reduction of sentence for shooting death when Lincoln man was 16

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Court of Appeals was wrong to cut 20 years off a Lincoln man's sentence for a shooting death in 2018 when he was 16.
Natavian Morton, now 20, fired a single shot over a crowd on March 26, 2018, hitting and killing 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. on his porch during a chaotic brawl.
Morton had been among more than a dozen people who had gathered outside Union's home a block west of Union College to continue a fight that started at Lincoln Southeast High School earlier in the day.
When the altercation intensified and someone used a vehicle to hit people in the crowd, Morton took a gun from his pocket and fired a single shot that went over the crowd and hit Union's cheek, killing him.
Morton later pleaded no contest to manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
And in November 2019, Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret sentenced him to 15 to 20 years for unintentionally killing Union, plus 30 to 40 years on the gun charge, to be served consecutively.
Morton appealed, alleging, among other things, that the sentence was excessive.
In March, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals affirmed his convictions, but reduced his sentence on the gun charge to 10 to 15 years, saying 30 to 40 years had been too much when compared to other similar cases.
The panel also found it "incongruous" that Morton's sentence on the gun charge should be double that of his sentence for manslaughter, the crime that resulted in a death, calling it "logically inconsistent."
The state appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court. And, in a decision Friday, the high court reversed the ruling.
"We find that it was inappropriate for the Court of Appeals to second-guess the district court’s discretion in sentencing Morton under the crime of possession with the predicate offense of manslaughter, by opining the state’s factual basis 'best' supported a crime he was not convicted of, unlawful discharge of a firearm," Justice John Freudenberg wrote.
Whether an alternative crime fit was a matter of prosecutorial discretion, "not a reason to question the trial court's sentence on the crimes found to have been committed," he said.
Freudenberg also said while there was no evidence that Morton intended to harm Union specifically, or anyone else, he intentionally fired a lethal weapon toward the front of a house and porch where several people were congregating.
And, he said, the court found no support for the Court of Appeals' reasoning that it was "logically inconsistent" for the unlawful discharge to result in a greater sentence that the manslaughter charge.
"While often the predicate crime is the more serious crime, it is not necessarily so," the justice wrote, adding that nothing in statutes requires proportionality between the sentences imposed for the gun charge and the underlying offense.
"Morton's sentence properly reflected the seriousness of the crime committed and was supported by competent evidence," Freudenberg said.
In a concurring opinion, Justice William Cassel said following three reversals of Court of Appeals decisions in the 1990s, instances of excessive or excessively lenient sentences have been rare.
"On similarly rare occasions, this court has on further review reversed an intermediate appellate court’s conclusion that a sentencing court abused its discretion. This suggests to me that both sentencing courts and intermediate appellate courts have largely embraced their respective roles," he said.
