Supreme Court overturns reduction of sentence for shooting death when Lincoln man was 16

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Court of Appeals was wrong to cut 20 years off a Lincoln man's sentence for a shooting death in 2018 when he was 16.

Natavian Morton, now 20, fired a single shot over a crowd on March 26, 2018, hitting and killing 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. on his porch during a chaotic brawl.

Morton had been among more than a dozen people who had gathered outside Union's home a block west of Union College to continue a fight that started at Lincoln Southeast High School earlier in the day.

When the altercation intensified and someone used a vehicle to hit people in the crowd, Morton took a gun from his pocket and fired a single shot that went over the crowd and hit Union's cheek, killing him.

Morton later pleaded no contest to manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

And in November 2019, Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret sentenced him to 15 to 20 years for unintentionally killing Union, plus 30 to 40 years on the gun charge, to be served consecutively.

Morton appealed, alleging, among other things, that the sentence was excessive.