The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday disbarred a Lincoln attorney facing criminal charges for allegedly keeping thousands in settlement checks intended for his clients.
Craig A. Hoffman, 43, originally was facing two counts of theft by deception in connection to his arrest in May involving two clients who are out more than $27,000.
Prosecutors later added three more charges, each alleging a theft of more than $5,000.
Last month, Hoffman pleaded not guilty.
In a decision Friday, the Supreme Court accepted Hoffman's voluntary surrender of his license to practice law, which he filed in September, and said Hoffman wasn't contesting the allegations.
He was disbarred from practicing law in Nebraska effective immediately.